German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 28

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks on receiving an additional investment from Qatar as the bank seeks to improve its finances, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa’s management has sought renewed talks with Italian state railway Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) on a restructuring of Alitalia, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing no sources.

RWE, UNIPER, ENBW

Operators of Germany’s coal-fired power plans will have to negotiate compensation with the authorities for accelerating moves to phase out use of the fuel, a report said on Saturday, with the prospect that payouts could run into billions of euros.

RWE, Germany’s largest electricity producer, expects significant job cuts as a result of the planned phase-out, its chief executive told a German paper.

SIEMENS

The European Commission is reviewing last-minute changes from Alstom and Siemens aimed at winning over the regulator to the planned merger of their rail activities, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Reuters.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp has no plans to sell its elevators business, its chief executive told a German newspaper, also saying that a current plan to split the group in two would sufficiently boost its equity and capital base.

MORPHOSYS

MorphoSys said on Saturday that the U.S. District Court of Delaware had ruled in its lawsuit against Janssen Biotech and Genmab A/S that the asserted claims of three MorphoSys patents were invalid. Therefore a jury trial scheduled for February to the defendants’ alleged infringement and the validity of the MorphoSys patents would not take place.

OSRAM

The German lighting group will next week open a second round of bidding in the planned disposal of its luminaires business Siteco, its chief executive told a German newspaper, adding he hoped to get close to clinching a deal in spring.

CANCOM

2018 preliminary results due.

DR HOENLE

2017/2018 annual report due. The company already published preliminary figures on Dec 14.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

E.ON - Barclays starts with “equal weight” rating, 10 euros price target

RWE - Barclays starts with “overweight” and 27 euros price target, names co as Sector Top Pick among German utilities

INNOGY - Barclays starts with “underweight” rating, 37 euros price target

UNIPER - Barclays starts with “equal weight”, 24 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 6:14 GMT.

