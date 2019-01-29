German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 29

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BAYER

A federal judge overseeing lawsuits alleging Bayer’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer causes cancer tentatively allowed pieces of controversial evidence that the company had hoped to exclude from upcoming trials.

ALLIANZ

The insurer may have to cover some of the costs of the dam collapse at Vale’s Corrego do Feijao mine in Brazil, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

RWE

Executives at RWE’s power unit have warned staff of larger-than-expected job cuts due to the German government’s planned phasing out of coal-fired power plants, Handelsblatt quoted a letter to staff as saying.

SAP

Q4 results due. Revenues seen at 7.25 billion euros, operating profit at 2.6 billion euros. Analysts' call due 1300 GMT. (live broadcast: bit.ly/2FvNrWy)

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Two panels of the U.S. House of Representatives will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 13 on T-Mobile’s and Sprint’s proposed $26 billion merger and its potential impact on consumers.

Separately, Deutsche Telekom said in an internal assessment Europe would fall behind the U.S. and China in the race to install 5G networks if governments ban Chinese supplier Huawei Technologies over security fears, Bloomberg reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's truck division Traton Group is due to hold capital markets day in London (1200 GMT, webcast: bit.ly/2Myzpb8)

Additionally, Volkswagen’s business in Slovakia plans to reduce staff this year for the first time since the 2009 global downturn as part of an efficiency drive.

INSURANCE

German insurance association GDV due to hold annual news conference in Berlin (0900 GMT, webcast in German: bit.ly/2Dypq2J)

SARTORIUS

Preliminary 2018 results due

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

Fiscal Q1 results due. Adj net profit seen at 374 million euros.

HELLOFRESH

2018 prelim results due. The company announced on Jan. 17 it saw revenues on group level to range from 1.275 billion to 1.279 billion euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5:43 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data due

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)