German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 3

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

Carmakers due to publish monthly U.S. car sales data.

Also, Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it will supply its automotive semiconductor for Audi.

UNITED INTERNET, FREENET, DRILLISCH

A raft of telecoms operators and internet companies including 1&1, Freenet and United Internet are suing Germany’s Federal Network Agency to challenge the legality of preconditions for participating in Germany’s next generation frequency auction, according to German papers Tagesspiegel and Handelsblatt.

HOCHTIEF

CIMIC said on Thursday it won A$116 million ($80 million) order for Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion Main Works in Australia.

GRENKE AG

2018 new business figures due.

VAPIANO

Vapiano said on Wednesday its Chairman Thomas Tochtermann resigned as of Jan. 31, 2019. The company said it intends to fill the vacant seat on the supervisory board no later than its upcoming supervisory board elections at the next AGM in June.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5:53 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December consumer prices for the state of Brandenburg due at 0900 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.4418 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)