German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 30

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

COMMERZBANK

Rating agency Fitch affirmed the German lender’s long-term issuer default rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook and viability rating at bbb+.

SIEMENS

Q1 results due. Industrial profit seen down 2.9 percent, at 2.14 billion euros ($2.45 billion). Poll:

Annual general meeting due to start in Munich at 0900 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker’s trucks division Traton aims to make a significant contribution toward Volkswagen Group’s 10 billion euros cashflow target.

HOCHTIEF

Australian subsidiary Cimic said UGL had secured a A$277 million ($199.38 million) extension with Sydney Trains.

UNITED INTERNET

Company founder Ralph Dommermuth told daily Handelsblatt that he wants talks between telecoms operators and Germany’s federal network agency to discuss ways to ensure nationwide coverage of next generation mobile networks.

WASHTEC

Washtec reported its full-year EBIT eased to 51.5 million euros from 52.2 million a year earlier.

SHW

The auto supplier’s management is proposing a dividend of 0.04 euros a share. SHW said it expects group sales in 2019 to be in the range of 440 mln euros to 480 mln euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIEMENS - 3.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

UNIPER - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”, lifts price target to 22.50 euros from 20.00 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +2.1 pct y/y, -0.8 pct m/m.

German January inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +1.6 pct y/y, -0.9 pct m/m, HICP seen +1.7 pct y/y, -1.0 pct m/m.

($1 = 0.8744 euros) ($1 = 1.3893 Australian dollars)