German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 4

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters)

A federal judge overseeing lawsuits alleging Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weed killer causes cancer has issued a ruling that could severely restrict evidence that the plaintiffs consider crucial to their cases. Bayer on Thursday welcomed the decision.

German December car registrations expected to be published.

Volkswagen of America on Thursday reported 32,047 units sold in December, up 5.8 percent y/y. Mercedes reported 36,254 U.S. car sales (-8.0 percent y/y) and BMW reported 34,357 sales (+0.3 percent y/y). Full table:

Dow Jones -2.8 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -3 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.6 pct.

Time: 5:48 GMT.

German December jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate seen flat at 5 pct, with an absolute change of -11,000 jobless.

German December purchase managers index (PMI) due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen flat at 52.5 points. Final composite PMI seen flat at 52.2 points.

