German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 7

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

A U.S. judge overseeing lawsuits alleging Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer causes cancer on Friday declined to reconsider a ruling that limits evidence the plaintiffs in the litigation consider crucial to their cases.

DAIMLER

Mercedes-Benz is not aiming to be the first manufacturer to develop a self-driving car but it wants to be among the first two players able to scale up the technology, Mercedes-Benz executive Christoph Schroeder told Welt am Sonntag.

LUFTHANSA

Eight domestic flights from Berlin to Frankfurt and Munich were cancelled after security staff at Berlin airports announced strikes on Monday. Around 850 passengers are impacted, the airline said.

SAP

Onward Technologies said on Monday it will partner with SAP to distribute and resell end to end ERP implementation focused on SAP S/4HANA.

VOLKSWAGEN

The German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg is seeking damages from the company after local authorities purchased VW diesel vehicles that now face bans in cities like Stuttgart, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

AIRBUS

Airbus has been chasing deals with leasing companies in recent weeks to try to narrow a gap in orders against rival Boeing. The outcome of the recent leasing talks could affect a tighter-than-expected race for orders in 2018.

TUI

The company achieved double digit earnings growth for the fourth year in a row in 2018 and wants to continue this performance in 2019, CEO Friedrich Joussen told Rheinische Post.

HAPAG LLOYD

The shipping line said it had evacuated the crew from its container ship Yantian Express off Canada’s east coast after a fire spread.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +3.3 pct, S&P 500 +3.4 pct, Nasdaq +4.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.4 pct m/m.

November retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, -0.7 pct y/y.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)