German stocks - Factors to watch on January 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The chemical maker’s controlling shareholder, the RAG foundation, said late on Monday it was selling a 5.2% stake in Evonik in an accelerated bookbuild offering, cutting its stake to 59.1%, but pledged to remain a significant investor. Evonik’s CEO reiterated the guidance for 2019.
Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, posts third-quarter earnings as the extremely tough trading environment continues with sugar prices still low but increased demand for the green fuel bioethanol expected to provide some relief.
Qiagen said it agreed with U.S. Amgen to develop tissue-based companion diagnostics for Amgen’s investigational cancer treatment AMG 510.
H1 results due.
RWE AG: RBC cuts to “outperform” from “top pick”; cuts target price to 32 euros from 34 euros
BEIERSDORF AG: SOCGEN cuts to “sell” from “hold”; cuts price target to 99 euros from 110 euros
Dow Jones +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +1.0% at close.
Nikkei +0.7%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.
Time: 6:59 GMT
No major economic data scheduled.
