German stocks - Factors to watch on January 15

AIRBUS

Airbus is in talks with German prosecutors to end a probe into the sale of Eurofighter jets to Austria in exchange for a settlement of 70-80 million euros ($85 million to $98 million), the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

IAG

Former Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda has re-emerged as a potential bidder for Niki, the Austrian budget airline he founded whose messy insolvency proceedings may derail an agreed sale to Britain’s IAG.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank expects to move fewer than 4,000 jobs to Frankfurt following Britian’s departure from the European Union, CEO John Cryan told Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW launched an all-new Jetta compact car, its biggest seller in America, at the Detroit Auto Show as the carmaker looks to revive sales in the world’s second-largest auto market and move on from an emissions scandal.

VW’s core autos division increased vehicle sales to a new record last year, as rising demand for VW brand models in the Americas and the key Chinese market offset a decline in western Europe.

VW plans to spend more than $3.3 billion on development and production of new models in North America from 2018 to 2020 as it reboots operations in the world’s second-largest auto market.

C&A

German retailer C&A is examining partnerships and other types of outside investment as it develops a turnaround plan focusing on China and other emerging markets, its owner said in response to a report the company may be sold.

FRAPORT

December air passenger traffic rose by 7.3 percent while cargo was down by 4.5 percent.

AUTO1

Japan’s Softbank will invest 460 million euros ($561 million) in used-car dealing platform Auto1, marking the first investment in Germany by its Vision Fund, according to sources familiar with the matter.

METRO

Q1 trading statement due.

