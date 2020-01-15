German stocks - Factors to watch on January 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ALLIANZ

Bankrupt California power producer PG&E is nearing a deal with creditors led by Allianz’s Pacific Investment Management (Pimco) and Elliott Management that would entitle them to a mix of equity and new debt, Bloomberg reported.

FRAPORT

December traffic figures due

METRO

Christmas trading statement due

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

The investment company said it anticipated a result of valuation and disposal in a range between 0 and -5 million euros for its fiscal Q1 (versus -23.9 million euros a year ago).

HYPOPORT

Extraordinary general meeting due for preparing conversion to Societas Europaea (SE)

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DWS - Jefferies initiates coverage with “hold” rating, 33 eur target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.7%.

Time: 5:11 GMT

ECONOMY

* German 2019 GDP growth data due at 0900 GMT, seen +0.6%

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)