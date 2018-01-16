German stocks - Factors to watch on January 16

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Germany’s Continental AG has hired JP Morgan to advise on a possible break-up, sources told Reuters, as the auto parts maker repositions for a market focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.
Nine large banks, including Deutsche Bank, have been accused in a lawsuit of conspiring to rig a Canadian rate benchmark to improve profits from derivatives trading.
Capital Markets Day for unit Healthineers due.
The chemicals group said it expects a 85 mln eur positive one-off for 2017 from the new U.S. tax regime.
Fortum’s bid for Uniper due to run out.
US markets closed.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
Time: 0611 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
