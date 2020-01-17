German stocks - Factors to watch on January 17

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen AG is set to take a 20% stake in Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd 002074.SZ, two sources told Reuters, as the German firm accelerates its electric push into the world’s largest auto market.

E.ON

The energy firm on Thursday said it would offer a total of about 2.38 billion euros ($2.65 billion) to buy out minority shareholders of Innogy.

COMMERZBANK

Austria’s Erste Group has decided not to submit a nonbinding offer for Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank, a spokeswoman for the lender said on Thursday.

ANALYSTS VIEWS

* MORPHOSYS AG: HSBC raises price target to 109 euros from 81 euros

* RWE AG: Berenberg raises target price to 34.50 euros from 28 euros

* SIEMENS AG: RBC raises target price to 120 euros from 108 euros

* E.ON SE: Credit Suisse raises price target to 10.7 euros from 10 euros

* SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS: RBC raises price target to 41 euros from 36 euros; rating sector perform

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9%, S&P 500 +0.8%, Nasdaq +1.1% at close.

Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Time: 6:42 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled

DIARIES

