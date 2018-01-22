German stocks - Factors to watch on January 22

FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BAYER

The company is confident of getting Indian antitrust approval by May for its planned acquisition of seeds group Monsanto, Bayer Cropscience India’s Richard van der Merwe told Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom will keep to its promise of hiking dividends in 2018 and the years thereafter, its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dannenfeldt told German daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

HENKEL

The consumer goods company expects a “slightly positive effect” on its earnings from the U.S. tax cuts, Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen told Handelsblatt on Monday.

SIEMENS

A group of employee shareholders holding 0.3 percent of Siemens’ voting rights have called for not endorsing Chief Executive Joe Kaeser’s 2017 performance, over criticism of job cuts at the Power & Gas unit. In a countermotion for the Jan 31 shareholder meeting the group also calls for scrapping a dividend hike.

VOLKSWAGEN

Germany’s KBA automotive watchdog has detected illicit emission-control software in Audi’s latest Euro-6 diesel models and has ordered a recall of 127,000 vehicles, Bild am Sonntag reported.

Separately, The Economic Times reported that Volkswagen group, led by Czech automaker Skoda, plans to invest around 1 billion euros in India over the next few years to develop six new models.

HOCHTIEF

Italy’s Atlantia said on Friday it would call a shareholder meeting to vote on changes to its offer for Spanish rival Abertis, as it seeks to strengthen its hand in a bid battle.

If Atlantia decides to waive the 10.1 percent minimum acceptance threshold for the share component in its offer for Abertis, rival bidder Hochtief will come under pressure to improve the equity component of its offer, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday.

SCHAEFFLER The car parts maker’s CEO said he saw no merit in splitting the company, contrasting with peers such as Continental, which is considering doing so, German weekly Automobilwoche reported.

STEINHOFF

The South African furniture retailer said it had decided to launch an accelerated bookbuilding to place around 29.5 million shares in PSG Group Ltd.

BIOTEST The German blood plasma products maker said on Friday that it has sold its U.S. operations, allaying national security concerns by U.S. authorities and paving the way for the German company’s sale to a Chinese investor.

DELIVERY HERO

Dutch Takeaway.com sees a merger with German peer Delivery Hero as a possibility in a potential consolidation of the European meal delivery market, Chief Executive Jitse Groen told Tagesspiegel on Saturday.

TUI

TUI expects record earnings this year as sales of package holidays pick up and customers opt for more expensive trips, CEO Fritz Joussen told Rheinische Post on Saturday.

NIKI

Former Formula One world champion Niki Lauda is working with travel group Thomas Cook in his bid to buy insolvent Austrian airline Niki, he told Austrian paper Kurier.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.13 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

