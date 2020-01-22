German stocks - Factors to watch on January 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOS

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had “very good” talks with the European Union, but if a deal was not struck, Washington would strongly consider auto tariffs.

The U.S. administration is snubbing Congress by refusing to turn over a report detailing an investigation into national security risks potentially posed by imported vehicles and auto parts, citing pending international negotiations and executive branch deliberations.

CORONAVIRUS

The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said as authorities stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in Hubei province.

MUNICH RE

The reinsurer is aiming for a profit of more than 3 billion euros over the long term and will present its new goal in autumn, Handelsblatt reported.

INSURANCE

The last decade was the worst on record for economic losses from natural disasters, amounting to $3 trillion - over a trillion more than the previous decade, insurance broker Aon said.

HOCHTIEF

Australian unit Cimic said it had secured new contracts in the mining sector worth A$180 million.

SOFTWARE AG

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital said it took an unspecified stake in the German business software developer, describing the shares as undervalued.

RETAIL

Supermarket chain Kaufland has cancelled plans to expand in Australia and will concentrate on its European core markets instead, the Australian daily said, citing a company executive.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 5:17 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)