German stocks - Factors to watch on January 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to launch a broad review of its policy on Thursday that is likely to see her redefine the ECB’s main goal and how to achieve it.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa is considering listing a stake in its jet-maintenance unit, Bloomberg reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

A judge in Canada approved a C$196.5 million ($149.52 million) fine against Volkswagen on Wednesday after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations.

METRO

Marco Arcelli, a representative of Czech businessman and Metro investor Daniel Kretinsky, has joined the retailer’s supervisory board, a Metro spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

HOCHTIEF

Austrian unit CIMIC Group said on Thursday it was planning to exit the Middle East with the sale of its stake in BIC Contracting (BICC) and expects to take a one-off charge of A$1.8 billion ($1.23 billion).

CEWE STIFTUNG

The company said it expected 2019 group EBIT to be at top end of target corridor of up to 58 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE: HSBC raises target price to 250 euros from 235 euros

HANNOVER RUECK SE: HSBC raises target price to 153 euros from 118 euros

ALLIANZ SE: HSBC raises target price to 258 euros from 234 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.9%, Shanghai stocks -2.7%.

Time: 5:43 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)