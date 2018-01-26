German stocks - Factors to watch on January 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

WAGE TALKS

Meeting of IG Metall leadership due in which the powerful union could decide to call for 24-hour strikes.

COMMERZBANK

Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Britain’s Barclays Plc and French lender Societe Generale SA are interested in buying the Equities, Markets and Commodities (EMC) division of Germany’s Commerzbank AG, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The asset management unit of Germany’s largest bank is shopping for a small acquisition, perhaps in the U.K., ahead of its partial flotation later this year, according to the Boersen-Zeitung, which didn’t name sources.

MUNICH RE

HANNOVER RE

Air Worldwide estimated on Thursday that insured losses for the winter storm Friederike are between 1.3 billion and 2.6 billion euros.

SIEMENS

Supervisory board chairman Gerhard Cromme is quoted in an interview with FAZ as saying the company is still looking at options for its Goerlitz plant, currently threatened with closure.

STEINHOFF

Steinhoff is due to meet with its European creditors in London as it seeks to plug a liquidity gap.

SMA SOLAR

Capital Markets Day due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BMW - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 90 euros from 81 euros

CONTINENTAL - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 235 euros from 220 euros

DAIMLER - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 72 euros from 68 euros

HELLA - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 48 euros from 42 euros

VOLKSWAGEN - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 160 euros from 135 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)