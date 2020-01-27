German stocks - Factors to watch on January 27

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

THYSSENKRUPP

Deadline for Kone /CVC to hand in offer for Thyssenkrupp elevator unit.

BAYER

Bayer said on Friday it has reached an agreement with plaintiffs’ lawyers to postpone a Missouri jury trial over allegations its popular weed killer Roundup causes cancer to provide room for negotiations to settle the litigation.

RTL

The broadcaster said on Sunday it bought TV rights for the soccer Europa League and the new Europa Conference League for the year 2021 to 2024.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP: Jefferies raises price target to 14.95 from 14.80 euros

SALZGITTER AG: Jefferies cuts price target to 12.50 euros from 13.50 euros

KLOECKNER & CO SE: Jefferies raises price target to 7.50 euros from 6.70 euros

FRAPORT: JP MORGAN cuts price target to 70 euros from 71 euros

COMMERZBANK AG: Jefferies cuts price target to 5.80 euros from 7 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6%, S&P 500 -0.9%, Nasdaq -0.9% at close.

Nikkei -2%, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5:42 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo German business climate due at 0900 GMT. Climate seen at 97.0, current conditions at 99.2, expectations at 95.0

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)