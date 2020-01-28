German stocks - Factors to watch on January 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said, as the death toll climbed to 106 and financial markets recoiled again at the potential impact on the world’s second-biggest economy.

Additionally, Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the virus.

AUTOS

Auto supplier Webasto has halted all corporate travel to and from China because of the coronavirus outbreak and the infection of an employee, a spokeswoman said.

SAP

The business software company reports its first results since the appointment of co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, ending Bill McDermott’s decade at the helm of Europe’s most valuable technology company. Poll:

SIEMENS

Britain’s rail regulator has launched an investigation into the country’s railway signalling technology market, The Times reported.

AIRBUS

The planemaker is on brink of settling a bribery and corruption probe with regulators in the UK, France and the United States, the Financial Times reported.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Evonik’s proposed purchase of rival hydrogen peroxide maker PeroxyChem is legal under antitrust law.

SARTORIUS

Preliminary 2019 results due

DR. HOENLE

Fiscal 2018/2019 annual report

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The company announced a revaluation uplift of more than 200 million euros in the second half of last year.

ZOOPLUS

Preliminary 2019 sales figures due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6%, S&P 500 -1.6%, Nasdaq -1.9% at close.

Nikkei -0.8%, Chinese markets closed.

ECONOMY

