German stocks - Factors to watch on January 29

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

WAGE TALKS

Powerful German union IG Metall has called for all-day walkouts by industrial workers across the country this week, hampering the production of cars, car parts and machinery, after last-ditch regional labour talks failed to reach a deal.

AUTOS

A research organisation funded by German carmakers sponsored scientific experiments testing nitrogen dioxide, a gas found in exhaust fumes, on people, German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung said.

The news came after BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen on Saturday denounced a scientific experiment which exposed monkeys to toxic diesel fumes.

Separately, California said on Friday it would ramp up efforts to boost electric vehicles even as it holds talks with the Trump administration over the fate of fuel efficiency standards through 2025.

Also, Volkswagen’s Porsche said late on Friday that it plans additional software updates on certain diesel-engined versions of its top-selling Macan SUV after reports it was facing a possible ban on sales.

BASF, UNIPER

The United States sees the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany as a threat to Europe’s energy security, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank will hike annual bonus payments to more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) despite posting its third consecutive annual loss in 2017, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing unidentified sources.

It also said Deutsche aimed to float its asset management business on the stock exchange in March at the latest.

Separately, sources told Reuters that the U.S. derivatives regulator is set to announce it has fined European lenders UBS , HSBC and Deutsche Bank millions of dollars each for so-called “spoofing” and manipulation in the U.S. futures market.

THYSSENKRUPP

Tekin Nasikkol, deputy works council chief of Thyssenkrupp Steel, called on workers to vote in favour of on a deal to protect steel jobs and sites ahead of a Feb. 2 deadline, daily Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

AIRBUS

Airbus will deliver the first ever A350-1000 jet to an airline to Qatar Airways between Feb. 15 and Feb. 20, the carrier’s chief executive said on Saturday.

Also, Airbus chief Tom Enders pledged on Friday to push ahead at “full throttle” with plans for a new assembly line in Alabama for Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jet, following what he called a “hands down” legal win for Airbus’ Canadian partner against Boeing Co.

HOCHTIEF

A consortium including ACS and Hochtief has been named as the recommended developer for a $1.95 billion rail project at Los Angeles International Airport, Hochtief said on Saturday.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Israeli property investor Amir Dayan’s Ouram Holdings has secured a 22.5 percent stake in TLG and is considering further increasing its share in the German property group.

DERMAPHARM

The drugmaker said late on Friday it would sell shares worth up to around 400 million euros in an initial public offering and list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Feb. 9.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 6.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.0 pct y/y.

