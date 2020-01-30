German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Several countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in an effort to stop the global spread of an epidemic which has killed 170, with South Korea calling for calm in the face of protests at a quarantine centre.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender, in the midst of a major restructuring, is expected to announce a fifth consecutive full-year loss as it reports its earnings and an update on its overhaul.

VOLKSWAGEN

Triton Partners is rising as the frontrunner to buy Volkswagen’s gearbox maker Renk AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

BAYER

Bayer is considering stopping sales of the weedkiller glyphosate to private users who apply it in their gardens, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial and corporate sources.

DWS GROUP

Preliminary FY 2019 results due

ISRA VISION

FY results due

SUEDZUCKER

The company said the supervisory board had appointed Niels Poerksen as Chief Executive as of 1 March 2020, succeeding CEO Wolfgang Heer who had resigned.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SILTRONIC AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to 92 euros from 76 euros

SOFTWARE AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to 32.40 euros from 31.80 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei -2%, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5:58 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary January inflation data due at 1300 GMT. HICP seen at -0.8% m/m and 1.7% y.y. CPI seen at -0.6% m/m and 1.7% y/y.

