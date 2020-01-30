German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Several countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in an effort to stop the global spread of an epidemic which has killed 170, with South Korea calling for calm in the face of protests at a quarantine centre.
The lender, in the midst of a major restructuring, is expected to announce a fifth consecutive full-year loss as it reports its earnings and an update on its overhaul.
Triton Partners is rising as the frontrunner to buy Volkswagen’s gearbox maker Renk AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Bayer is considering stopping sales of the weedkiller glyphosate to private users who apply it in their gardens, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial and corporate sources.
Preliminary FY 2019 results due
FY results due
The company said the supervisory board had appointed Niels Poerksen as Chief Executive as of 1 March 2020, succeeding CEO Wolfgang Heer who had resigned.
SILTRONIC AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to 92 euros from 76 euros
SOFTWARE AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to 32.40 euros from 31.80 euros
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.
Nikkei -2%, Chinese markets closed.
German preliminary January inflation data due at 1300 GMT. HICP seen at -0.8% m/m and 1.7% y.y. CPI seen at -0.6% m/m and 1.7% y/y.
