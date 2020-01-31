German stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 10,000 people worldwide and killed 213.

BAYER

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it finished a regulatory review that found glyphosate, the key ingredient in Bayer’s Roundup, is not a carcinogen.

VOLKSWAGEN, TRATON

Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton said on Thursday it had made a $2.9 billion offer to buy the remaining shares in Navistar International Corp it does not already own.

Separately, Volkswagen on Thursday said it had sold its transmissions making unit Renk to Triton for 97.80 euros a share, in a deal which gives Volkswagen proceeds of 530 million euros.

CONTINENTAL

Vitesco, the powertrain division of auto supplier Continental, has won a contract to supply drive components for the upcoming models of Volkswagen’s electric ID series, Handelsblatt reported, citing industry sources.

THYSSENKRUPP

Annual general meeting is due where CEO Martina Merz, who serves until end-September, is sure to face heavy criticism from shareholders over the ailing conglomerate’s current status.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

Thyssenkrupp - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DWS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA: CITIGROUP raises price target to 40 euros from 38 euros

DEUTSCHE BANK AG: JP Morgan raises price target to 7 euros from 6 euros. RBC raises price target to 7.50 euros from 7 euros; rating underperform

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.3% at close.

Nikkei +1.1%, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 5:49 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December retail sales data due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5 m/m, +5.0 y/y.

