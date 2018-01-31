German stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

WAGE TALKS

Industrial workers in Germany started 24-hour strikes overnight, affecting companies including automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen and lighting company Zumtobel , amid a dispute over wages and working hours.

AUTOS

British car production fell last year for the first time since 2009 and investment slumped by a third as uncertainty over Brexit cut domestic demand and companies’ new spending plans, an industry body said on Wednesday.

INFINEON

Q1 results due. Operating profit seen up 11 percent at 272 million euros ($338 million). Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Fourth round of wage talks with union Verdi over pay for around 33,000 workers due to end.

SIEMENS

Q1 results due. Industrial business profit seen down 15 percent at 2.19 billion euros. Poll:

QIAGEN

Q4 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 6 percent at $119 million. Poll:

SARTORIUS

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 11 percent at 93 million euros. Poll:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIEMENS - 3.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.

Time: 5.52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.3 pct m/m, +2.8 pct y/y.

German January jobless figures due at 0900 GMT. Seen -17,000, with seasonally adjusted unemployment rate unchanged at 5.5 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

