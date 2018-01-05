German stocks - Factors to watch on January 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

GERMANY/TURKEY

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Friday for a fresh start in his country’s rocky relationship with Germany, holding out the prospect of closer economic cooperation, particularly in transport and energy, if ties improved.

AUTOS

British new car sales recorded their biggest drop since 2009 last year, falling by more than 5 percent due to uncertainty over potential new diesel charges and weakening consumer confidence since Brexit, an industry body said on Friday.

REINSURERS

German insurance association GDV estimates that winter storm Burglind that swept across the country this week caused less than 500 million euros ($604 million) of damage, making it a major but not a record storm, according to news agency DPA.

STEINHOFF

Steinhoff’s finance chief stepped down from the role on Thursday to focus on helping the South African retailer plug a 2.4 billion euro ($2.9 billion) hole in its finances after an accounting scandal.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN - Deutsche Bank raises to “buy” from “hold”, raises price target to 210 euros from 170 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.09 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1 pct m/m, +2.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8283 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)