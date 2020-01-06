German stocks - Factors to watch on January 6

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

AUTOS

Major carmakers reported 2019 U.S. sales. Additionally, German December new car registrations due.

DAIMLER

Daimler and Volvo Cars are considering cooperating to cut the costs of developing modern combustion engines, a magazine reported, citing unnamed company sources.

Daimler said it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the U.S. from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard.

MERCK KGAA

The semiconductor market should start growing again in 2020, CEO Stefan Oschmann told Euro am Sonntag newspaper, adding that the company needs two years to get back to financial flexibility after the takeover of Versum Materials in October.

DELIVERY HERO

South Korean restaurant owners expressed concern over food delivery giant Delivery Hero’s proposed $4 billion acquisition of its local rival, saying the move could undermine competition and lead to higher fees.

VOSSLOH

The shares of Vossloh will replace Comdirect in the SDAX index effective Jan. 8 after the removal of Comdirect Bank, following its takeover by Commerzbank, Deutsche Boerse said. The next scheduled index review is on March 4.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

JOST WERKE - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

SCHAEFFLER - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “underweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.8% at close.

Nikkei -1.8%, Shanghai stocks +0.6%.

Time: 5:23 GMT

ECONOMY

* German November retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1.1% m/m, +0.9% y/y

* German December Markit PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen at 52.0, composite final PMI at 49.5

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)