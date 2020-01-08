German stocks - Factors to watch on January 8

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

IRAN

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen said that Luca de Meo has stepped down from his role as head of its Spanish Seat brand just as rival Renault intensifies efforts to find a new chief executive.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US said it gained 1 million net new postpaid subscribers in the fourth quarter, unchanged from last year.

FRESENIUS

The healthcare company said it placed bonds with a volume of 750 million euros with a maturity of eight years and an annual coupon of 0.75%.

INSURANCE

Reinsurer Munich Re is due to publish a report on 2019 natural disasters.

AIRLINES

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

The shopping mall operator said it anticipated a pre-tax valuation result of -123 million euros for 2019 compared to -58 million euros in the previous year.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

COVESTRO - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.3%, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -1.5%, Shanghai stocks -0.7%.

Time: 5:24 GMT

ECONOMY

* German November industrial orders data due at 0700 GMT, seen +0.3% m/m

DIARIES

