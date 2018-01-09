German stocks - Factors to watch on January 9

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

COALITION TALKS

Germany’s would-be coalition partners have agreed to drop plans to lower carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2020, sources familiar with negotiations said on Monday.

BEIERSDORF

The maker of Nivea and other skin care products posted a 5.7 percent rise in organic group sales in 2017, faster than the 4 to 5 percent gain it had previously forecast, and said it was optimistic for 2018.

CONTINENTAL

Preliminary 2017 results, 2018 outlook due at 1700 GMT.

E.ON

The group extended the contract of Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen until the end of 2021, it said late on Monday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The German car maker on Monday named a UK-based executive of Czech subsidiary Skoda to replace its former head of U.S. sales whose departure was announced at the weekend as the German automaker’s deliveries have plunged in the world’s second-largest auto market.

AIRBUS

Airbus is set to boost production of narrowbody jets in China as it nears a new multi-billion-dollar deal to supply the world’s fastest-growing aviation market during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, industry sources said.

HOCHTIEF

Spain’s market regulator on Monday stood by its 2017 authorisation of a 15.6 billion euro ($18.66 billion) bid by Italy’s Atlantia for Spanish rival Abertis, quashing a Spanish government request to revoke the approval. Hochtief has presented a rival offer, which is under review by the CNMV.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The property company said on Monday that the ‍supervisory board has re-appointed both members of management board, Peter Finkbeiner and Niclas Karoff, extending their contracts until the end of 2022.​

BAUER

The group slashed its 2017 guidance, citing unexpected one-off costs related to arbitration over a project in Hong Kong.

ENBW

The German energy provider wants to invest more than 5 billion euros in offshore wind projects by 2025, Handelsblatt said on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

WACKER NEUSON - Berenberg starts with “hold”, target price 31 euros

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 20.9 bln euros seasonally adjusted vs 19.9 bln. Exports seen +1.2 pct, imports +0.8 pct.

German November industrial output also due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1.8 pct m/m.

