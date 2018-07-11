German stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

Hundreds of lawsuits against Monsanto by cancer survivors or families of those who died can proceed to trial, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday, finding there was sufficient evidence for a jury to hear the cases that blame the company’s glyphosate-containing weed-killer for the disease.

DAIMLER

Daimler and Bosch will deploy self-driving taxis in California’s Silicon Valley region next year as part of a test program of vehicles designed for city driving, the two companies said on Tuesday.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

The dialysis specialist announced the immediate availability in the United States of adenosine injections.

MUNICH RE

H1 natural catastrophe report due.

THYSSENKRUPP

The supervisory board of Thyssenkrupp will meet this week to discuss the succession to Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources. It is likely to name finance chief Guido Kerkhoff as interim CEO, it said.

AIRBUS

Airbus scored a key victory on Tuesday, with U.S. airline JetBlue announcing it would buy 60 of its A220-300 narrowbody jets, the first major order for the planemaker’s newly rebranded program as its battle with rival Boeing Co intensifies.

JENOPTIK

The maker of lenses and optical sensors raised its full-year sales guidance after acquiring Canadian automotive technology provider Prodomax Automation.

MORPHOSYS

The company said its partner Janssen has initiated a programme to evaluate Tremfya in Crohn’s Disease.

SUEDZUCKER, CROPENERGIES

CropEnergies forecast its full-year operating profit would drop to 25 million to 55 million euros from 72 million last year after lower ethanol prices weighed on first-quarter results.

CREDITSHELF (IPO-CSQ.F)

The company set the fixed price for its stock market debut at 80 euros per share.

EX-DIVIDEND

HAPAG-LLOYD - 0.57 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LPKF - HSBC raies to “buy” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -2 pct.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)