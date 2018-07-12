German stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

TELECOMS

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer meets telecoms industry bosses in Berlin to discuss closing gaps in LTE network coverage and next year’s 5G network auctions at 1000 GMT.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Services union Verdi has announced one-day walkouts at Deutsche Telekom’s IT services arm T-Systems on Thursday in order to increase pressure ahead of a fourth round of annual pay talks.

CHEMICALS

German chemicals trade body VCI due to publish its H1 report.

AIRBUS

Airbus faces a logjam of undelivered A330 jets worth well over $1 billion for airlines affiliated to China’s debt-laden HNA Group following a stand-off over late payments, according to industry sources and a Reuters examination of parked aircraft.

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due at 0500 GMT.

GERRESHEIMER

The drugs-packaging maker has bought Swiss firm Sensile Medical AG for an initial payment of 175 million euros and a maximum price of 350 million euros. It also narrowed its guidance for full-year sales which it now expect to rise to between 1.38 and 1.4 billion euros.

Q2 results due.

SUEDZUCKER

Q1 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FIELMANN - 1.85 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.2 pct.

Time: 5.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June inflation data due at 0600 GMT. CPI and HICP both seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.

DIARIES

