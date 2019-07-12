German stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Chief Executive Christian Sewing personally called Deutsche Bank staff members to admonish them for having suit fittings at its London office on the same day that hundreds of their colleagues were fired, Handelsblatt quoted him as saying.

He also told the German newspaper that the bank isn not striving for mergers or major acquisitions over the next three years.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp expect to extend a July 29 deadline to complete their $26-billion merger, according to two sources close to the deal.

VOLKSWAGEN

Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen said on Thursday they are expanding their global alliance announced in January with deals that are expected to involve collaboration on electric and autonomous vehicles. Further details are expected to be announced at a news conference in New York on Friday.

AXEL SPRINGER

Management and supervisory boards advise shareholders to accepts KKR’s offer to buy them out, they said in a statement on Thursday.

FRAPORT

Fraport said Frankfurt Airport served almost 6.6 million passengers in June - an increase of 3.4% year-on-year.

EX-DIVIDEND

FIELMANN - 1.90 euros/shr dividend

