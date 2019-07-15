German stocks - Factors to watch on July 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

LUFTHANSA

The German airline expects passenger numbers to rise about 4% this year, its chief executive told NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, playing down talk that public support for teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg might be curbing air travel.

AUDI

Chief Executive Bram Schot told Automobilwoche that higher investment and sales had not fed through to the carmaker’s bottom line and that he wanted to increase its earnings by pursuing synergies within the Volkswagen Group.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Holger Bingmann, head of the BGA trade association, told newspaper Welt am Sonntag: “We hope that the restructuring of Deutsche Bank will restore customer confidence.”

DEUTSCHE POST

The postal delivery service will introduce a tracking system that allows customers to find out a specific time slot when a package is due to arrive, CEO Frank Appel told Germany’s Rheinische Post.

BASF

Moody’s placed the German chemical’s company’s A1 rating under review for a downgrade following the company’s profit warning which was below expectations.

HEALTHINEERS

The company announced a 10-year collaboration with the University of Missiouri System and University of Missouri Health Care to improve healthcare, promote education and launch research initiatives in Missouri in a $133 million deal.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES

The company will pay a cash dividend on July 16 and will issue new shares as a result of a scrip dividend.

AROUNDTOWN

AroundTown on Friday said it would pay a cash dividend on July 16.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 4:45 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

