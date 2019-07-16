German stocks - Factors to watch on July 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BAYER

A U.S. federal judge slashed a damages award Bayer owed a California man who blamed Roundup weed killer for his cancer, to $25.27 million from $80.27 million, while rejecting the company’s bid for a new trial.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

An attorney for the state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile US’s $26 billion merger with Sprint told the judge that an Oct. 7 trial may not be possible.

OSRAM LICHT

Austria’s AMS said it did not see “sufficient basis” for continuing its discussions with Osram Licht to acquire the German technology company, after Osram made public the approach by AMS.

AROUNDTOWN

The real estate company said it placed 84 million new shares in a capital increase resulting in 600.6 million euros in gross proceeds.

DRAEGERWERK

The manufacturer of medical and safety products warned investors it will post a 2 million euro loss before interest and taxes in the second quarter, but affirmed its guidance for achieving an EBIT margin of 1-3% this year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.2% at close.

Nikkei -0.7%, Shanghai stocks -0.1%.

Time: 4:35 GMT

ECONOMY

* German ZEW indicator due at 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at -22.3, current conditions seen at +5.0

