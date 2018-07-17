German stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

European monthly car sales data due from association ACEA at 0600 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is once again registering rising sales of its diesel vehicles thanks to strong demand for its SUVs, the head of sales at the Volkswagen brand for Germany told Handelsblatt. “We see a new trend. The new models are helping us a lot,” Thomas Zahn told the paper.

SIEMENS

Shareholders of Alstom are due to vote on the proposed merger of its rail business with that of Siemens.

THYSSENKRUPP

The chairman of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp has resigned, following the company’s chief executive under pressure from activist shareholders demanding a radical restructuring of the embattled industrial conglomerate.

LANXESS

Lanxess plans to invest around 500 million euros in the United States over the next four years to modernise and expand its plants there despite escalating trade tensions, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told Handelsblatt.

HELLA

Preliminary Q4 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Caroline Copley)