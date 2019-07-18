German stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

SAP

Q2 results due

MERCK KGAA

U.S. materials company Intermolecular announced that its shareholders had approved the takeover by Merck.

WIRECARD

The payments company said it was teaming up with car-dealing platform AUTO1 Group to offer digital financial services to consumers, in its first alliance with a company backed by Japan’s SoftBank.

HOCHTIEF

Shares in Hochtief’s Australian division Cimic slumped after Cimic’s half-year profit missed estimates.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

The maker of printing equipment lowered the outlook for its full-year operating result after it reported an after-tax operating loss of 31 million euros in fiscal Q1.

ZOOPLUS

Q2 results due

BANKING

Berlin-based N26 said it raised an additional $170 million in its latest funding round, driving up its valuation to $3.5 billion, as the online bank looks to speed up expansion to markets outside Europe including the U.S.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SUEDZUCKER - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.

Nikkei -1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7%.

Time: 4:42 GMT

ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* The European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate in September after signalling a bias to do so this month, according to economists in a Reuters poll who do not expect a turnaround in the euro zone’s economic fortunes any time soon.

