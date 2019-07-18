German stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Q2 results due
U.S. materials company Intermolecular announced that its shareholders had approved the takeover by Merck.
The payments company said it was teaming up with car-dealing platform AUTO1 Group to offer digital financial services to consumers, in its first alliance with a company backed by Japan’s SoftBank.
Shares in Hochtief’s Australian division Cimic slumped after Cimic’s half-year profit missed estimates.
The maker of printing equipment lowered the outlook for its full-year operating result after it reported an after-tax operating loss of 31 million euros in fiscal Q1.
Berlin-based N26 said it raised an additional $170 million in its latest funding round, driving up its valuation to $3.5 billion, as the online bank looks to speed up expansion to markets outside Europe including the U.S.
SUEDZUCKER - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.
Nikkei -1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7%.
* No major German economic data scheduled
* The European Central Bank will cut its deposit rate in September after signalling a bias to do so this month, according to economists in a Reuters poll who do not expect a turnaround in the euro zone’s economic fortunes any time soon.
