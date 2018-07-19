German stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Germany’s Commerzbank has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s ICBC to fund $5 billion worth of projects along the so-called silk road, Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Wednesday.
BASF has agreed to invest $25 million in Materialise, a Belgian supplier of 3D printing technologies.
Former Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar faces sentencing in a London court on Thursday after being convicted of plotting to rig global interest rates.
Innogy said it had reached two legally-binding agreements with E.ON and RWE for a fair integration process as part of its break-up.
Germany’s SAP announced forecast-beating second quarter results on Thursday and raised its outlook for the full year as growth in its cloud business accelerated.
CEO Guido Kerkhoff told employees the conglomerate needs to raise its profitability and restructure its Industrial Solutions and Elevators division to restore credibility with capital markets. The company’s divisions will remain under one roof “for now.”
Preliminary H1 revenues due.
SUEDZUCKER - 0.45 euros/shr dividend proposed
FRESENIUS SE - Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 82 euros from 84 euros; rating “buy”.
ZALANDO SE - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform.”
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Caroline Copley)