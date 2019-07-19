German stocks - Factors to watch on July 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BMW

The luxury carmaker late on Thursday named 55-year-old Oliver Zipse as its new chief executive, continuing a tradition of promoting a manufacturing expert to the top job.

BMW and Chinese online gaming giant Tencent Holdings are teaming up to launch a computing centre in China that will help develop self-driving cars in the world’s biggest auto market, the companies said on Friday.

MUNICH RE

The reinsurer said it expects to post a net profit of about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in the second quarter as payouts for natural disasters remained subdued and the company benefited from high reserve releases. Analysts had expected 621 million euros.

METRO

The retailer is extending its exclusive talks with Redos to beyond July on the sale of Metro’s REAL hypermarkets chain, a Redos spokesman told weekly Wirtschaftswoche, while a Metro spokesman said that a deal was targeted before end-September.

SOFTWARE AG

Software AG reports first-half group revenue at 411.4 million euros, up 5% on year-on-year at constant currency. It adjusted its 2019 outlook for digital business platform business line.

SARTORIUS

The laboratory equipment maker reported first-half net profit up at 101.5 million euros and raised its 2019 guidance.

WIRECARD

Wirecard, the German payments company, said on Friday it had signed an agreement with supermarket chains ALDI Nord and ALDI Sued to process card payments at all their stores in the country.

EX-DIVIDEND

Suedzucker - 0.20 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.

Time: 5:26 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.2% m/m, +1.4% y/y.

