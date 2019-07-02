German stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank is in touch with regulators about lowering its capital buffer as a way to fund its restructuring, Bloomberg reported.

German union Verdi said speculation about 20,000 job cuts at the bank did not appear to be credible, Handelsblatt reported.

MERCK

The company placed bonds worth 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) to help fund its acquisition of Versum Materials.

AROUNDTOWN

The real estate company has completed 1.2 billion euros worth of acquisitions in properties in the first half of 2019.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May retail sales data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5% m/m, +2.7% y/y.

