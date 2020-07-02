German stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

Nations who fail to use every mechanism available to combat the still-raging novel coronavirus will struggle to beat it, the WHO said.

Germany’s parliamentary budget committee gave the green light to a second supplementary budget to finance a bumper stimulus package aimed at helping Europe’s biggest economy recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

Governors of U.S. states hit hardest by the resurgent coronavirus halted or reversed steps to reopen their economies, led by California, the nation’s most populous state and a new epicentre of the pandemic.

Germany reported 503 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths.

AUTOS

DAIMLER

CEO Ola Kaellenius said the group and the industry as a whole faces painful cutbacks to overcome the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported.

HUGO BOSS

The German fashion house has appointed Oliver Timm as its chief sales officer with effect from Jan. 1, just weeks after it hired former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive.

GRENKE

Q2 new business results due

EX-DIVIDEND

PATRIZIA - 0.29 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3%, S&P 500 +0.5%, Nasdaq +1.0% at close.

Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks +1.2%.

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

