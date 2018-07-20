German stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

LUFTHANSA

Air travellers faced delays on Thursday after flight space over Belgium was closed temporarily due to a problem with a flight data processing system at Belgium air traffic controller Belgocontrol.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen will furlough about 1,000 workers at its largest factory in Brazil, union representatives said on Thursday, due to weaker economic growth and slumping exports to Argentina.

The carmaker’s Canada division said on Thursday that it had formed a unit to install ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers that would be operational starting in the second quarter of next year.

EX-DIVIDEND

SUEDZUCKER - 0.45 euros/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FREENET AG: HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 27 FROM EUR 28; RATING HOLD

AXEL SPRINGER SE: BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 67.40 FROM EUR 67.30

SCOUT24 AG: BARCLAYS RAISES PRICE TARGET TO EUR 47 FROM EUR 45.85; EQUAL WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

SAP SE: CFRA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 117 FROM EUR 110

E.ON SE: MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES COVERAGE WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; EUR 10.50 PRICE TARGET

RWE AG: MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 22; RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL WEIGHT

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 5.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims and Douglas Busvine)