German stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

WIRECARD

New allegations have emerged in the spat between Wirecard and Financial Times, daily Handelsblatt reported.

BAYER

Bayer supervisory board member Reiner Hoffmann told daily Rheinische Post (Saturday) that he does not expect fast settlements in the glyphosate ligitation.

Separately, Bayer on Friday said it was voluntarily recalling two lots of Kogenate FS antihemophilic factor in the United States.

LUFTHANSA

The German carrier on Saturday cancelled flights to Cairo on security concerns, but it resumed flights on Sunday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE: Jefferies cuts to “underperform” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 4:43 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

