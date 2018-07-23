German stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

TRADE

German industry groups warned on Sunday, ahead of a meeting between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and U.S. President Donald Trump, that tariffs the United States has recently imposed or threatened risk harming the U.S. itself.

AUTOS - VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, BMW

When Detroit’s automakers report earnings on Wednesday, they are likely to highlight escalating tariffs and use the opportunity to warn investors of far greater pain ahead should U.S. President Donald Trump impose broader tariffs on the industry’s vehicles and parts, consultants and analysts said.

DRUGMAKERS - BAYER, MERCK KGAA

European drugmakers Roche, Bayer and Merck became the latest companies to freeze prices in the United States for the rest of 2018 following criticism by President Trump over the cost of medicine.

AIRBUS

The chief executive of Airbus said he was open to a merger of his firm’s jet fighter business with that of BAE Systems , the Sunday Times reported.

BAYER

The company said on Friday that it had voluntarily discontinued U.S. sales of Essure birth control after Dec. 31 because the business was no longer sustainable, but added that it was still safe and effective.

COMMERZBANK

French payment services company Worldline said on Monday its subsidiary equensWorldline formed a strategic partnership with Commerzbank AG CBKG.DE for processing payments.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that it fined two Deutsche Bank subsidiaries in the U.S. nearly $75 million for mishandling American Depositary Receipts (ADR).

LUFTHANSA

A court in Britain will start proceedings on Nov. 19 in a case between Lufthansa and Laudamotion over leasing contracts, Lufthansa said on Friday.

Separately, rival Ryanair on Monday warned that average fares would be lower than expected during its key summer period due to high competition, unusually hot weather in Northern Europe and uncertainty caused by a series of strikes.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is renting parking spaces from August to stockpile vehicles which cannot be sold due to bottlenecks caused by new engine emissions tests, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

WINDELN.DE

Windeln.de has sold its Eastern European subsidiary Feedo to Czech distrubutor of baby and toddler products ags 92.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BAYER - Barclays raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

Time: 5.10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

