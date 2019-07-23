German stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CONTINENTAL

The German auto supplier cut its 2019 outlook, citing expectations for a decline in global vehicle production and unanticipated changes in consumer demand for some products.

AUTOS

The European Union is keen to work with Washington to reform the World Trade Organization and cooperate on common challenges to global trade, but will retaliate if Washington makes good on its threat to raise car tariffs, a top EU official said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Management board member Karl von Rohr may give up his role overseeing human resources, Handelsblatt reported.

DUERR

The group said that it was revising down its earnings forecast for 2019 because the woodworking machinery and systems division is seeing a decline in business with the furniture industry.

HOCHTIEF

H1 results due

METRO

Fiscal Q3 results due

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

The company announced the appointment of Joanne Curin to its board of directors.

ECKERT & ZIEGLER

The isotope technology provider increased its full-year profit forecast to 4.00 euros per share from 3.50 euros after reporting revenues and earnings that were “significantly higher than expected”.

JUNGHEINRICH

The company downgraded its outlook, citing a slowdown in the economy and a “significant downturn” in the forklift truck market.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.7% at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Time: 4:27 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major German economic data scheduled

