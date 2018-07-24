German stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Audi has hired BMW purchasing director Markus Duesmann to fill the post of its chief executive and wants him to takeover as soon as possible, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday citing sources close to the Volkswagen group.
Q2 results due.
Full Q2 results due. The group said on July 9 its EBITDA would likely come to about 82 million euros and raised its 2018 guidance thanks to higher U.S. metals prices.
Sartorius raised its sales forecast for the full-year and now expects revenues to grow by about 12-15 percent up from its previous guidance of 9-12 percent.
KION GROUP AG KGX.DE - BERENBERG CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 74 EUROS FROM 87 EUROS
HOME24 SE - BERENBERG STARTS WITH BUY, EUR 35 TARGET PRICE
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.7 pct.
German July Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.5 vs 55.9, Services PMI at 54.3 vs 54.5, Composite at 54.7 vs 54.8.
