German stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

AUDI AND BMW

Audi has hired BMW purchasing director Markus Duesmann to fill the post of its chief executive and wants him to takeover as soon as possible, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday citing sources close to the Volkswagen group.

HOCHTIEF

Q2 results due.

KLOECKNER & CO

Full Q2 results due. The group said on July 9 its EBITDA would likely come to about 82 million euros and raised its 2018 guidance thanks to higher U.S. metals prices.

SARTORIUS

Sartorius raised its sales forecast for the full-year and now expects revenues to grow by about 12-15 percent up from its previous guidance of 9-12 percent.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KION GROUP AG KGX.DE - BERENBERG CUTS PRICE TARGET TO 74 EUROS FROM 87 EUROS

HOME24 SE - BERENBERG STARTS WITH BUY, EUR 35 TARGET PRICE

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.7 pct.

Time: 5.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.5 vs 55.9, Services PMI at 54.3 vs 54.5, Composite at 54.7 vs 54.8.

