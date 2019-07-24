German stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Q2 results due. Germany’s biggest lender has said it expected a 2.8 billion euro net loss as a result of restructuring charges.
Separately, three bank insiders said it would take years to shed 288 billion euros of unwanted assets, tying up capital that could have generated income of 500 million euros a year.
Q2 results due. The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars has said it would post an operating loss and that full-year results would be significantly lower than last year.
H1 results due. Quarterly EBIT seen at 270 million euros. Poll:
H1 results due
U.S. ride-hailing company Uber is launching a freight platform in Germany, taking on local technology startups in a race to grab a share of Europe’s $500 billion trucking market.
German wholesaler Metro B4B.DE said like-for-like sales increased by 3.4% in its fiscal third quarter, with growth driven by all regions except for its troubled Russian division.
Additionally, the company is due to release a statement on the takeover offer by EP Global Commerce.
Q2 results due
H1 results due
COMMERZBANK - Credit Suisse cuts price target to 7 euros from 8 euros
JUNGHEINRICH - Citigroup cuts price target to 23.50 euros from 30.50 euros
Dow Jones +0.7%, S&P 500 +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.6% at close.
Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks +1.0%.
Time: 4:36 GMT
Markit July flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 45.2, services at 55.3, composite at 52.3
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)