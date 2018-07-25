German stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
The European Commission has found evidence that carmakers are already manipulating emissions for new climate rules that take effect in 2020, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The China unit of Allianz has been approved to double its registered capital with e-commerce giant JD.com Inc as the leading investor in a fresh round of fundraising.
Full Q2 results due. The group posted a 14 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, as Germany’s largest bank restructures under new leadership.
Q2 results due after market close.
E.ON will announce about 500 job losses next week in its British business, the Times reported on Wednesday, as the energy giant tries to cut costs before the British government imposes a price cap.
Q2 results due. Net profit seen up 25 percent at 355 million euros. Poll:
Morphosys announced the appointment of Jennifer Herron as president of Morphosys US Inc.
The company slightly increased its forecast after reporting first half results.
Q2 results due. OIBDA before one-offs seen down 3 percent at 458 million euros. Poll:
The company said it did not think it would be able to compensate for the outflows of the first half as it reported Q2 results.
Market debut in Frankfurt due.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 5.14 GMT.
German Ifo business sentiment index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 101.5 vs 101.8, Current Conditions seen at 104.8 vs 105.1, Expectations at 98.1 vs 98.6.
