German stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOS

The European Commission has found evidence that carmakers are already manipulating emissions for new climate rules that take effect in 2020, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

ALLIANZ

The China unit of Allianz has been approved to double its registered capital with e-commerce giant JD.com Inc as the leading investor in a fresh round of fundraising.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Full Q2 results due. The group posted a 14 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier, as Germany’s largest bank restructures under new leadership.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Q2 results due after market close.

E.ON

E.ON will announce about 500 job losses next week in its British business, the Times reported on Wednesday, as the energy giant tries to cut costs before the British government imposes a price cap.

LINDE

Q2 results due. Net profit seen up 25 percent at 355 million euros. Poll:

MORPHOSYS

Morphosys announced the appointment of Jennifer Herron as president of Morphosys US Inc.

SILTRONIC

The company slightly increased its forecast after reporting first half results.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Q2 results due. OIBDA before one-offs seen down 3 percent at 458 million euros. Poll:

DWS

The company said it did not think it would be able to compensate for the outflows of the first half as it reported Q2 results.

CREDITSHELF

Market debut in Frankfurt due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo business sentiment index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 101.5 vs 101.8, Current Conditions seen at 104.8 vs 105.1, Expectations at 98.1 vs 98.6.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Sheahan)