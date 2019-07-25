German stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
The European Central Bank is all but certain to ease policy further, with the biggest question whether it staggers its moves over several months or opts for a big bang. The ECB announces its rate decision at 1145 GMT, followed by President Mario Draghi’s news conference at 1230 GMT.
H1 results due. Q2 EBIT seen at 1.32 billion euros.
H1 results due. Q2 EBIT seen at 4.81 billion euros.
The exchange operator said it posted a 27% rise in second-quarter net profit and confirmed its targets for the full year.
Additionally, analysts' and investors' call here due at 1200 GMT
Charter Communications submitted a proposal to the U.S. Justice Department to buy telecom assets being sold under the T-Mobile US and Sprint deal, but never heard back from the agency, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The company said it would propose a special dividend of 2.30 euros per share in addition to the regular dividend of 1.05 euros. It forecast adjusted group sales of 6.5 billion to 7.0 billion euros for the fiscal year 2019/2020, citing increasing uncertainties in the market environment.
Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 205.95 million euros.
H1 results due. Net profit seen at 123.15 million euros.
The company lowered its full-year outlook for sales growth and EPS due to a planned restructuring of a partnership in China. Qiagen also reported net income of $44.7 million for the second quarter.
H1 results due
Q2 results due
Q2 results due
H1 results due
Interim report due
H1 results due
Dow Jones -0.3%, S&P 500 +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.
Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.
Time: 4:30 GMT
Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 97.1, current conditions at 100.4, expectations at 94.0
