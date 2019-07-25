German stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is all but certain to ease policy further, with the biggest question whether it staggers its moves over several months or opts for a big bang. The ECB announces its rate decision at 1145 GMT, followed by President Mario Draghi’s news conference at 1230 GMT.

BASF

H1 results due. Q2 EBIT seen at 1.32 billion euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

H1 results due. Q2 EBIT seen at 4.81 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The exchange operator said it posted a 27% rise in second-quarter net profit and confirmed its targets for the full year.

Additionally, analysts' and investors' call here due at 1200 GMT

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Charter Communications submitted a proposal to the U.S. Justice Department to buy telecom assets being sold under the T-Mobile US and Sprint deal, but never heard back from the agency, three sources familiar with the matter said.

HELLA

The company said it would propose a special dividend of 2.30 euros per share in addition to the regular dividend of 1.05 euros. It forecast adjusted group sales of 6.5 billion to 7.0 billion euros for the fiscal year 2019/2020, citing increasing uncertainties in the market environment.

KION

Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 205.95 million euros. Poll:

MTU AERO ENGINES

H1 results due. Net profit seen at 123.15 million euros. Poll:

QIAGEN

The company lowered its full-year outlook for sales growth and EPS due to a planned restructuring of a partnership in China. Qiagen also reported net income of $44.7 million for the second quarter.

AIXTRON

H1 results due

SILTRONIC

Q2 results due

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Q2 results due

AMADEUS FIRE

H1 results due

KRONES

Interim report due

TAKKT

H1 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3%, S&P 500 +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.9% at close.

Nikkei +0.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.

Time: 4:30 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 97.1, current conditions at 100.4, expectations at 94.0

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)