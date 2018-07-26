German stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ECB

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy on hold on Thursday, arguing that the risks from an amplifying global trade conflict don’t warrant a deviation from its plan to gently exit its easy-money policy of the last few years.

AUTOS

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Wednesday to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers, easing the threat of a transatlantic trade war.

Also, Daimler Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen at 3.45 billion euros ($4.05 billion). Poll:

COVESTRO

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen up 16 percent at 982 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse posted a 19 percent rise in net profit in the second quarter, helped by increased market volatility that generates revenue for the stock exchange operator.

AIRBUS

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 77 percent at 1.01 billion euros. Poll:

KION

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 10 percent at 180 million euros.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 24 percent at 152 million euros.

PUMA

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 39 percent at 60.2 million euros.

WACKER CHEMIE

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen up 6.2 percent at 269 million euros.

AIXTRON

Q2 results due. EBIT seen at 4.2 million euros versus a year-earlier EBIT loss of 11.3 million. Poll:

DRAEGERWERK

Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results on July 13 and affirmed its full-year guidance.

DMG MORI

Q2 results due.

KRONES

Q2 results due.

ADO PROPERTIES

The group said Yuval Dagim has resigned from his position as non-executive director.

TAKKT

Q2 results due.

ENBW

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 4.55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for August due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.7.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8524 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Maria Sheahan)