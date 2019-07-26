German stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

A California judge on Thursday reduced a $2 billion jury verdict, slashing the award for a couple who blamed Bayer’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup for their cancer to $86.7 million.

SIEMENS

Siemens Government Technologies Inc, a unit of Siemens AG , has been awarded an $829 million contract for energy savings and performance measures at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The U.S. Justice Department is negotiating with state officials to get them to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

PUMA

Kering, the French fashion group whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, does not plan to dispose entirely of its Puma stake now, it said on Thursday.

LINDE PLC

Annual general meeting due.

METRO

Major shareholder Beisheim Holding will not accept EP Global Commerce’s offer for the retail group because it is too low, a spokeswoman said.

NEMETSCHECK

H1 results due.

WASHTECH

Q2 results due.

BEFESA

H1 results due.

AUDI

Q2 results due.

CANCOM

The company reported on Thursday that revenue grew 40% from a year earlier.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK AG: Citigroup cuts price target to eur 6 from eur 6.4

BEFESA SA: Citigroup cuts price target to eur 45 from eur 50

KION GROUP AG: Citigroup cuts price target to eur 50 from eur 59. JP Morgan raises price target to eur 56 from eur 53

MTU AERO ENGINES AG: CFRA raises target price to eur 230 from eur 215

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5%, S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -1% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 4:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.8 m/m, -1.5 y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)