German stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BASF

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 8 percent at 2.42 billion euros. Poll:

CONTINENTAL

The auto supplier is looking for a partner to produce battery cells, the company’s chief executive told Handelsblatt.

AXEL SPRINGER

Q2 results due.

WASHTEC

Q2 results due.

GRENKE

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 4.52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +4.4 pct y/y.

