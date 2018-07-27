German stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 8 percent at 2.42 billion euros. Poll:
The auto supplier is looking for a partner to produce battery cells, the company’s chief executive told Handelsblatt.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due.
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 4.52 GMT.
German June import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +4.4 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims and Victoria Bryan)