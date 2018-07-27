FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2018 / 4:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BASF

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 8 percent at 2.42 billion euros. Poll:

CONTINENTAL

The auto supplier is looking for a partner to produce battery cells, the company’s chief executive told Handelsblatt.

AXEL SPRINGER

Q2 results due.

WASHTEC

Q2 results due.

GRENKE

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 4.52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +4.4 pct y/y.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims and Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.