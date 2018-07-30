German stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BMW

The carmaker said it will raise the prices of two U.S.-made crossover sport-utility vehicles in China to cope with the additional cost of tariffs on U.S. car imports into the world’s biggest auto market.

DEUTSCHE BANK The German lender moved half of its clearing to Frankfurt from London as part of a Brexit revamp, the Financial Times said.

LUFTHANSA

The company’s Greece operations could turn a profit as soon as 2020, the company told Wirtschaftswoche. Fraport operates 14 airports in Greece.

Munich airport said on Saturday that a security breach forced a temporary shutdown of Terminal 2, resulting in 200 flight cancellations.

THYSSENKRUPP

Ursula Gather, head of the Krupp foundation, ruled out a break-up of the German steel-to-submarines conglomerate and rejected allegations she is responsible for a leadership crisis, Der Spiegel newsmagazine reported.

GEA GROUP

Q2 results due.

HEALTHINEERS

The Siemens unit reaffirmed guidance and posted a Q3 net profit of 293 million euros.

DIC ASSET

Q2 results due.

WIRECARD

The company’s power to innovate will help it to multiply its its profits and market value Chief Executive Markus Brauns told Welt am Sonntag.

