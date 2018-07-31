German stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

COVESTRO

Moody’s upgrades Covestro to Baa1, with a stable outlook.

FRESENIUS

Q2 results due. Adjusted net income seen up 1.7 percent at 467 million euros. Poll:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Q2 results due. Net income seen more than tripling to 952 million euros. Poll:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Q2 results due. Operating EBITDA seen down 2 percent at 944 million euros. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 7 percent at 942 million euros. Poll:

FUCHS PETROLUB

Q2 results due.

QIAGEN

Q2 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 15 percent at $101 million. Poll:

RIB SOFTWARE

Q2 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 4.51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.0 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

German July jobless data due at 0755 GMT. Seen -10,000, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate unchanged at 5.2 pct.

